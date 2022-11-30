HNLC fumes over NIA summon to 4 leaders

Shillong, Nov 30: The special court of National Investigation Agency (NIA), Shillong has issued summons to four HNLC extremists at a time when the peace process is underway.

Not surprisingly, HNLC on Wednesday has reacted sharply to this surprise move by the NIA.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has in a lookout notice published in local newspapers served notices on HNLC leaders that include Bobby Marwein, Marius Rynjah and Sainkupar Nongtraw. They have been summoned to appear before the NIA Special Judge on January 4, 2023.

Terming the summon notice as “uncalled for”, HNLC general secretary cum spokesperson, Sainkupar Nongtraw in a statement said that this is a clear cut indication that the authorities concerned have bypassed the entire procedure of the ongoing peace talks.

“Before the initiation of the ongoing tripartite peace talks, we had made it clear that all its cases should be withdrawn so as to ensure a secure environment in order to pursue the peace talks,” Nongtraw said.

According to him, the government had assured that once the process begins, old cases should not be a case of concern and that it shall not in any way hamper the peace talks.

He further mentioned that Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma along with Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui had asserted that the NIA charge sheet shall not hamper the peace talks.

“The summons is an issue of concern as to when peace talks are ongoing then how new cases could be framed against the leaders. It also clearly shows the double standards and attitude of the government, which again creates doubt and mistrust into the entire exercise,” HNLC general secretary said.

Nongtraw said that the HNLC had abjured violence from the initiation of the peace talks and till date we have not created any kind of atmosphere so as to hamper the peace talks.

“We have had several rounds of meetings with officials of the MHA and the state government. So far we had been assured of total peace, coordination and cooperation by the government but today’s summon in the local dailies was uncalled for,” the HNLC general secretary added.

It may be mentioned that the NIA had filed charge sheets against four of the HNLC cadres in connection with a blast that took place behind the staff quarters of Star Cement Factory Colony Lane in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills on December 12, 2020.

The charge sheets were filed in the NIA special court in Shillong.