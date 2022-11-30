School head misleads Edu authorities to avail SC grant

Tura, Nov 30: A school head from Hallidayganj in West Garo Hills has been accused by residents, of misleading Education authorities as well as giving false information to an RTI to illegally avail of the Science grant provided to schools.

The residents on Wednesday, in their complaint to the District School Education Officer (DSEO) demanded action against the accused- Sonowar Islam, the Headmaster of Hallidayganj Girls’ secondary School.

“The school has no students in the secondary level. However, Islam has been enjoying the Science grant by giving false information and misleading your office,” the residents said, in their complaint to the DSEO.

According to the residents, Islam procured the Science particulars of one, Abu Taher Sk, a teacher in the Secondary level at Hat Singgimari Rainbow English Academy in Assam and has been providing the same to illegally avail of the Science grant. The residents also informed that while Islam had given information in an RTI reply on the number of students in Class IX as 13 and in Class X as 11, there were no records of these students in any of the exam centres.

Demanding strong action against Islam, the residents have called for an immediate inquiry by concerned authorities.