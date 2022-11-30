Indo-Bangla Border Haat at Kalaichar reopens

Tura, Nov 30: The Indo-Bangla Border Haat located in Kalaichar of South West Garo Hills district, Meghalaya and Baliamari in Kurigram district of Bangladesh has resumed trade on Wednesday after a gap of more than a year due to COVID-19 restrictions in the presence of the District Administration officials from both the countries.

Earlier, the Border Haat was closed down in March 2020 due Covid-19 and reopened in January 2021, however, it was soon shut down shortly after in view of second wave of the pandemic.

During the reopening of the Haat, the Administration from the Indian side was represented by Ms. A.V.D. Shira, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ampati along with the team of officials from district administration and the district police.

As the Border trade reopened on Wednesday, the Border residents were visibly excited as they would now be able to resume their business after months of uncertainty and earn a decent livelihood before the start of Christmas festivities.

It may be recalled that the meeting of the Joint Border Haat Management Committee between India and Bangladesh to reopen the Border Haat was held earlier this month in the presence of Deputy Commissioner, South West Garo Hills, Gideon Khawmawphlang and District Magistrate of Kurigram district of Bangladesh, Md.Rezaul Karim at the Border Haat premises, in which both the parties had mutually agreed to reopen Kalaichar-Baliamari Border Haat from November 30, 2022.