1971 Dhaka debacle was ‘military failure’, says Bilawal Bhutto

The PPP chairman revisited the history of his party and recounted the achievements of its founder, reports Dawn news.

He referred to the fall of Dhaka in 1971, when his grandfather took up the challenge to reunite the “disintegrated country” and “regain the lost glory”.

“When Zulfikar Ali Bhutto took over the government, the people were broken and had lost all hope,” he said.

“But he rebuilt the nation, restored the confidence of the people and finally brought our 90,000 troops back home who had been made prisoners of war due to �military failure’. Those 90,000 soldiers were reunited with their families. And that all was made possible due to politics of hope… of unity… and inclusion.”

While addressing a Defence and Martyrs Ceremony at the General Headquarters last week, Gen Bajwa, in an attempt to “correct the record”, had made the claim: “I want to correct the record. First of all, the fall of East Pakistan was not a military but a political failure. The number of fighting soldiers was not 92,000, it was rather only 34,000, the rest were from various government departments.”

He had said those 34,000 people fought 250,000 Indian army soldiers, and 200,000 trained Mukti Bahini fighters but still they fought valiantly despite all odds and offered unprecedented sacrifices, Dawn reported.

In an over hour-long speech, Bilawal Bhutto recalled the history of his party that he said “sacrificed” two elected Prime Ministers.

Even their family members were not spared and slain in an attempt to weaken democracy and strengthen the “puppet leadership”, he said.