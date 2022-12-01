Even after 6 years PMAY beneficiaries yet to receive dues: Bernard Marak

Tura, Dec 1: State BJP vice president and spokesperson, Bernard Marak has accused the Conrad Sangma- led MDA government of non-release of funds meant for the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in spite of them completing their houses.

In an interview this morning while the party members awaited the arrival of former NPP leader and former GHADC CEM, Dipul Marak (who recently joined the party), Marak claimed that the PMAY houses were sanctioned in the year 2016 and despite these being completed, the current government was unwilling to disburse the remaining funds as these would boost PM Narendra Modi’s image and that of the BJP itself.

“I have been informed by beneficiaries that the dues of their houses have not been paid. There is speculation and as was informed to us by the beneficiaries that until and unless they vote them (NPP) back to power, their dues would not be released. When I inquired from the office, I was informed that someone from the government is stopping these payments,” said Bernard.

Bernard added that the party in question feared that if these beneficiaries were to be given their dues, it would benefit the BJP. This is extremely narrow from the leaders who think that public schemes which will benefit them are being taken away and highlighted as an individual party’s scheme. We as BJP will not stand by it,” added Marak.

Speaking on the issue of scholarship distribution, Bernard said that the matter needed to be sorted out quickly as many students have already got them while others are still being denied.

On the issue of education in Garo Hills, the BJP leader felt that education and its infrastructure should have been focussed on.

“In Garo Hills most of the educational infrastructure is not up to the mark and vacant posts are not filled. All the facilities that are supposed to be given to students are being denied. In Garo Hills the pass percentage for high school students is just about 30%. There is a need to focus on education and if we do come to power, we will ensure that the focus is given from the primary level and continues up to the degree level,” he asserted.

Speaking on what was different this time and the chances for the BJP in the upcoming elections, Marak stated that the party was stressing on Garo Hills due to its potential.

“We have more potential seats in Garo Hills as people have accepted the BJP as the option against all the political parties which have ruined the region. We are fighting against corruption and if the people are joining the BJP, it is because they have been victims of corruption” felt Bernard.

About 500 party members of the BJP today gathered at Jengjal under West Garo Hills to welcome former CEM, Dipul Marak, who recently joined the BJP. Dipul is a ticket aspirant from Rangsakona where he will be pitted against TMC’s Zenith Sagnma and NPP’s Subir Marak.

Speaking on the occasion, Dipul said that the reason for him joining the party was due to its fight for development in the country. He was welcomed by Bernard along with other members of the party.

“We need the development of all districts of the state and it is only the BJP that can solve the issues faced by the state. People want change and the party is the best placed to bring that change,” stated Dipul.