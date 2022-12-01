Smuggled goods worth Rs 25 crore seized by BSF Meghalaya Frontier

Shillong, Dec 1: Inspector General (IG) of the BSF Meghalaya Frontier, Inderjit Singh Rana informed that they have seized smuggled goods of more than Rs 25 crore in the past few months.

While addressing a press conference on the occasion of the 58th Raising Day here on Thursday, Rana said that the smuggled goods which they have seized include cattle, drugs and narcotics, gold and various other items.

As per official figures, the BSF Meghalaya Frontier between January to November 30 this year seized a total number of 3088 cattles worth Rs 4.91 core, 9448 bottles of liquor worth Rs 12.47 lakh, 7471 bottles of phensedyl worth Rs 15.04 lakh, hemp/ganja worth Rs 3.80 lakh, yaba tablets worth Rs 51.90 lakh and seizure of other miscellaneous items worth Rs 19.41 crore.

At the same time, they have also seized 87,500 of Indian fake currency.

Meanwhile, IG BSF Meghalaya Frontier said that 123 miscreants were apprehended while violating the sanctity of the International Border comprising 30 Rohingya, 32 Bangladeshi and 61 Indians.

He also laid emphasis on the BSF’s role in securing India’s borders and tackling trans-border crime.