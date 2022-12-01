Urgent NEIGRIHMS notification of online nursing officer’s recruitment exam

Shilllong, Dec 1: North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) has notified that view of the prevailing situation between Assam and Meghalaya, only the candidates from Meghalaya appearing for the Online Computer Based Nursing Officer’s Recruitment Examination to be held on Friday, 2nd December , 2022 at eight (08) centres in Guwahati and Jorhat, Assam are informed that in case they are not able to reach and appear for the said examination in Guwahati, the examination shall be rescheduled to a later date at Shillong, Meghalaya only for them.

For all other candidates, however, the examination shall proceed as per scheduled, at all other centres in India.

The candidates can send their response immediately at [email protected], according to the Director, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong.