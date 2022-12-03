APHLC opposes mini-secretariat in Silchar, condemns Tuliram Ronghang’s statement

Shillong, Dec 3: The All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), a regional Political Party based in East Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao (formerly N C Hills) districts of Assam today stated that Assam Cabinet’s recent decision to allocate Rs 138 crore for setting up a mini-secretariat at Silchar, was very unfortunate for the hills tribes in Karbi Anglong areas and Dima Hasao district because it was they who have been demanding Article 244(A) Autonomous State within State and a minis-secretariat since 1969.

The APHLC stated that they have never heard of people of Silchar demanding mini-secretariat before and hence condemned the Assam State Cabinet’s decision.

The APHLC, 20 (ST) Vothatlangso Legislative Assembly Committee, also condemned Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) for terming the Khasis, Jantias, Pner and others hills tribes as illegal settlers which is totally wrong. They demanded an apology on behalf of the hill tribes because in the Sixth Schedule areas the Karbis , Khasis & Jantias, Pner , Garo, Dimasa etc., enjoy the same and equal rights and so the hills tribes in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao are never have been illegal settlers.

“The illegal settler’s in Karbi Anglong are Nepali, Bengali and Biharis etc. Tuliram Ronghang statement was to safeguard the non tribal inhabitants as well as to fuel fights among the tribal people,” according to a statement issued by Bikram Hanse, President, 20 (ST) Vothatlangso Legislative Committee, APHLC.