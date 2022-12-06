Maitshaphrang urges for due recognition to Phan Nonglait

Shillong, Dec 6: The Maitshaphrang has urged both the Centre and State Government to give due recognition and prominence to the unsung hero, Phan Nonglait for her playing a crucial role in India’s freedom movement.

Maitshaphrang has made this appeal on the 172nd death anniversary of Nongalait on Tuesday.

“We urge upon the state government to observe December 6 as the Phan Nonglait Day highlighting her contributions and sacrifices and also by instituting an award on her honour,” Maitshaphrang chairman, Michael Syiem said while talking to reporters.

He recalled that she was the first female fighter who assisted Tirot Sing Syiem and his warriors.

Syiem stated that the role of Phan Nonglait in the freedom struggle is no less than Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi in 1857.

He further mentioned that apart from her role in Anglo-Khasi War between 1829 to 1833, she (Nonglait) was also instrumental in the killing of 32 British soldiers.

“According to Ratan Bhattarcharjee, she (Nonglait) is also considered as the first woman freedom fighter who countered the British forces with tactical inputs and guerilla tactics,” Maitshaphrang chairman said.

Meanwhile, KHNAM legislator, Adelbert Nongrum who is supporting this move of the Maitshaphrang informed that they will be meeting Art and Culture Minister, Sanbor Shullai on Wednesday to impress on the importance to give due recognition to this unsung hero.

He also suggested that the state government may consider declaring December 6 as a state holiday as they done with other freedom fighters like Tirot Singh Syiem, Kiang Nangbah and Pa Togan Sangma.

“This will be befitting recognition to the first female fighter,” Nongrum added.

Meanwhile, Syiem recalled that the Maitshaphrang had staged a street play titled “Ka drama jong ka Phan Nonglait in many of the localities and even in Nongklaw village in 1994 and 1995 highlighting her contributions to the free struggle.