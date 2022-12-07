KSU pays floral tributes to Bull Lyngdoh on death anniversary

Shillong, Dec 7: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Wednesday paid floral tributes to its former president, Bull N. Lyngdoh on his 28th death anniversary.

The KSU members laid wreaths at the bust of its former president installed near Shillong Law College, Dhankheti. Late Lyngdoh was the president of the KSU between 1984 to 1989.

Speaking on the occasion, KSU president, Lambokstarwell Marngar recalled that there were accusations against late Lyngdoh when he was leading the union that he was a person who likes to instigate and create trouble.

He, however, said that now when he is gone, the same people who used to criticise him are saying that it is difficult to get a leader like him.

Marngar recalled that as the president of the KSU, late Lyngdoh had dedicated all his time and energy for the protection of the indigenous tribal community.

“The former president was committed and determined to fight for the protection of its own people. He (late Lyngdoh) never gave up despite being put inside the jail and also many cases were registered against him,” the KSU president said.

He said that his footprints and sacrifices for the betterment and interest of the indigenous tribal community will always be remembered.

Marngar further urged upon the youth to emulate the good example shown by its former who dedicated his life for the welfare of the community. (EOM)