Mumbai Kenkre hold Rajasthan United to draw

New Delhi, Dec 7: Hosts Rajasthan United were held to a 1-1 draw by Mumbai Kenkre in a sixth-round match of the I-League here on Wednesday.

In a game which livened up only in the second half, it was Mumbai Kenkre’s Aman Gaikwad who put his team ahead before it was cancelled out by Rajasthan United’s Kyrgyz midfielder Bektur Amangeldiev.

In the other tie of the day, Gokulam Kerala thrashed Sudeva Delhi 3-0 at Payyanad Stadium in Kerala.

Second half goals from Dodi Alphaed Ndo (52nd minute) and Shijin Thadhayouse (62nd and 70th minute) seal the win for the Kerala side.

The win ensured that Gokulam Kerala reach the third spot in the I-League table with 11 points, behind Real Kashmir (16 points) and Sreenidi Deccan (12 points) after six matches.

Rajathan FC also has 11 points from 6 games, but are placed below Gokulam Kerala based on better goal difference. (PTI)