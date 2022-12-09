Ahead of World Cup, India eves face Aus test, to play five T20s

Navi Mumbai, Dec 8: The build-up to the series has been far from ideal but the Indian women’s cricket team will be keen to give a tough time to the all-conquering Australia in the five-match T20 rubber beginning here on Friday.

With two months go for the T20 World Cup in South Africa, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side should also exactly know where they stand following the five games. Head coach Ramesh Powar was suddenly sacked three days before the series opener and former India batter Hrishikesh Kanitkar is now in charge of the support staff as the designated batting coach.

India managed to win the Asia Cup in October though they were guilty of experimenting a tad too much which cost them a league game against Pakistan.

In the recent past, India have managed to compete against the mighty Australia but failed to get over the line.

One such case was their last meeting in the Commonwealth Games final in August

First T20 match starts at 7 pm today. (PTI)