M’laya lose against Saurashtra by 7 wkts

Shillong, Dec 8: Meghalaya were beaten by Saurashtra by seven wickets in their U-19 Women’s One Day Trophy match in New Delhi on Thursday.

In a result strongly reminiscent of the defeat to Chhattisgarh yesterday, Meghalaya won the toss and batted first, only to be dismissed for 95 in 39.1 overs. Yesterday, Meghalaya were all out for 92.

Today saw Ankita Sharma make 22 (she was also the team’s top scorer yesterday with 16), while Suriti Kumari Ray (13) Janika Marak (13) and Marme M Sangma (12) were the other batters to reach double figures.

Ankita and Marme put on a healthy 31 runs together for the seventh wicket but Meghalaya lost their last four wickets for just one run, which stopped their march towards 100 in its tracks.

In the chase, Suriti (2/33) captured a brace of wickets, while Janika ran out another batter but Saurashtra were still able to stride to victory in 26.1 overs. Meghalaya’s next fixture will see them take on Tripura on Saturday.