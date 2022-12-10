Germany, Belgium’s early exits cost jersey devaluation

Doha, Dec 9: The jersey prices of Germany and Belgium have dropped by a big margin in Doha following their poor performances at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The World Cup is not just a competition among the 32 squads but also a crucial market for the jersey sponsors. For some favourites who remain in Qatar, their jerseys have been sold out, but in stark contrast, for some other sides that have already left, their kits are unsalable.

In a shopping mall located in Doha, the jerseys of England, Argentina and Portugal who moved into the quarterfinals, are the most sought after, but those of Germany and Belgium that failed to live up to the expectations have to be sold at a discount, reports Xinhua.

A customer who purchased a basket of discount merchandise said he was not a die-hard for these teams but just thought the price was nice for a jersey collection. (IANS)