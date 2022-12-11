M’laya eves fall short of Tripura’s target in U-19 One-Day Trophy

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Dec 10: After a terrific bowling performance, Meghalaya’s batters fell just 21 runs short of Tripura’s target in their U-19 Women’s One Day Trophy match in New Delhi on Saturday. Fielding first after winning the toss, Meghalaya bundled out Tripura for 83 in 31.1 overs with four-wicket hauls for both Blaridahun Dkhar and Neelam Roy. In what proved to be a low-scoring game, Meghalaya were then dismissed for 62 after a positive start. Having lost their opening two matches batting first, this time Meghalaya chose to bowl and put on a good show with the ball. Roy bagged 4/23 in 8.1 overs, with both opening batters among her scalps. Dkhar, on the other hand, finished with figures of 4/19 in 7 overs and it was she who dismissed Ambesha Das (14), Tripura’s top scorer. Suriti Kumari Ray (2/22) bagged the other two wickets. Following that brilliant bowling performance, Meghalaya got off to a good start with the bat, reaching 39/1 before seven wickets were lost for the addition of just 4 more runs as the team got bogged down and were unable to extricate themselves from a tricky position. Awesa G Momin came in at Number 10 and struck 12 but by then it was too late and Meghalaya folded for 62 in 32 overs, a little more than 20 runs short of what would have been their first victory of the tournament. The top scorer for the team was Monica Lyngdoh Phawa at the top of the order with 19, while Dubleen Nengnong, her opening partner, made 13. Meghalaya’s next fixture will see them face Baroda on 12 December.