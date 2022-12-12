Sports Snippets

Indian women’s hockey team beat Chile 3-1 in FIH Nations Cup

Valencia (Spain), Dec 11: India began their campaign in the FIH Women’s Hockey Nations Cup with an emphatic 3-1 win over Chile in a Pool B match here on Sunday. Kumari Sangita opened scoring for India with a second minute strike before Sonika and Navneet Kaur added their names in the score sheet in the 10th and 31st minute respectively. Villagran Fernanda pulled one back for Chile through a penalty corner conversion in the 43rd minute. All the three Indian goals came from field efforts. India play Japan in their second pool match on Monday. India had lost to Japan in the 2018 Asian Games final. India play South Africa in their concluding league match on December 14. The knockout matches will be played on December 16 and 17. The 2022 FIH Women’s Nations Cup is an important fixture in the international calendar as it brings in a promotion-relegation system. The champions from this event will be promoted to the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Women’s Pro League. (PTI)

‘Gentleman Sprinter’ Kenneth Powell no more

New Delhi, Dec 11: Olympian and India’s 1970 Asian Games 4x100m relay bronze-winning team member Kenneth Powell, also known as ‘Gentleman Sprinter’ died on Sunday in Bengaluru, the Athletics Federation of India said. He was 82. Powell was one of the top sprinters of the country in the nineteen sixties. He overcame the disappointment of failing to make it to the 1962 Asian Games and played a key role in the Indian 4x100m relay team reaching to the semifinal of the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Similarly, left out of the Asian Games in Bangkok in 1966, he remained motivated and helped India get the 4x100m relay bronze in 1970 in Bangkok. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) condoled the death of Powell, who is also an Arjuna awardee. AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said the sport has lost a gentleman sprinter in Powell’s passing. “Indian athletics grew in stature back in the 60s because of the efforts of athletes like Kenny Powell who won 19 titles in sprint events in the National Open Championships and National Inter-State Championships,” he said. Born on April 20, 1940, in Kolar, Karnataka, Powell’s first major competition was the 1957 National School Games in then Calcutta where he finished third. It was not until he was 19 when he moved to then Bangalore to work with the Indian Telephone Industries that he took up athletics seriously under the eyes of Rangers Club coach Krishna. (PTI)

Athletics: Neeraj Chopra starts training in England

New Delhi, Dec 11: After a successful 2022, Tokyo Olympics javelin throw gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has begun his training at Loughborough University in England, ahead of 2023 season. The Indian javelin throw ace took to Instagram to share a video of himself sweating it out on Sunday from the University’s high-performance centre. “Working hard to get back in shape for the new season,” Chopra wrote along with his picture and video. Chopra landed in England a few days ago and will be camped at Loughborough University, which is known for its state-of-the-art sports gym and training facilities, for 63 days. He is accompanied by his coach and biomechanics expert Dr. Klaus Bartonietz and physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha. Earlier this week, the 24-year-old had an interaction with the students of Loughborough University. Chopra’s 2023 season is expected to include the World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August, the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September and also competitions in the Diamond League series. (IANS)