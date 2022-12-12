VPP releases first list of poll candidates

Shillong, Dec 12: The Voice of the People’s Party (VPP) on Monday released its first list of party poll candidates for the upcoming 2023 Assembly polls.

The VPP vice president, Dr. H Kara Chen informed that the party was releasing the names of the party candidates from the 14 Assembly constituencies in the first list.

According to Chen, majority of the candidates are first timers except for party president and two times MLA, Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit who will be contesting from Nongkrem constituency.

The other 13 candidates in the first list include : Damewanhi L Rymbai from Khliehriat constituency, Ricky AJ Syngkon from Umsning constituency, Heavingstone Kharpran from Mawryngkneng constituency, Brightstarwell Marbaniang from Mawlai constituency, Avner Pariat from East Shillong, Raja Jyrwa from West Shillong constituency, Danny Langstieh from South Shillong constituency, Aibandaplin F.Lyngdoh from Mylliem constituency, Winston Tony Lyngdoh from Nongthymmai constituency, Doristar Marbaniang from Mawphlang constituency, Manbhalang Thabah from Pynursla constituency, Shanlang Warjri from Mairang constituency and Overlin Imiong from Ranikor constituency.