AITC supremo Mamata Banerjee arrives on a 2-day visit to Meghalaya

Shillong, Dec 12: The Chairperson of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Mamata Banerjee today arrived here for her maiden visit to the hill state.

She was welcomed on her arrival at Umroi Airport by her supporters and admirers from across the state including the party’s state leader Dr Mukul Sangma.

Ms. Mamata Banerjee was accompanied by AITC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. During her two-day visit, Mamata Banerjee will be attending a series of events accompanied by Meghalaya Trinamool Congress leaders.

On 13th of December, she will chair a Party Workers’ Convention at the U Soso Tham Auditorium here along with key TMC leaders of the state, representatives of all district and block committees of the party, members of women, youth and student fronts of the party.

In the evening tomorrow, she would be attending pre-Christmas celebrations with children from different orphanages, tribal headmen from Khasi and Jaintia Hills, eminent members from the civil society and prominent influencers of Meghalaya based in Shillong, at the Windermere Resort, Umpling.

On her arrival at the Umroi airport here this afternoon, Trinamool Congress Legislature Party Leader and Leader of the Opposition in Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Dr. Mukul Sangma said, “We’re very happy that the AITC Chairperson is here on her first ever visit to the state. All the foot soldiers from the party from nook and corners of the state have got their chance to meet the party Chairperson. They will have an opportunity to have an audience with her in the meeting.”