DHS confirms payment of salaries to COVID nurses, Grad IV staff after 6 months

Tura, Dec 14: In another indictment of the sad state of affairs of Meghalaya’s finances, nurses employed by the state for duty during the times of COVID as well as staff nurses, technicians and grade IV staff for the past 6 months. The Grade IV employees who have been denied payments include cleaners, ward attendants, drivers among others.

However, on being contacted on the issue, the director of the Department of Health Services (DHS) informed that salaries were being disbursed beginning today, Dec 14, without explaining the reason for the delay.

The issue of non-release of salaries has been a major issue for the staff with many complaining that they were unable to manage expenses due to being unpaid. The medical employees have not been paid their salaries since July this year.

“We have gone to various people over the issue of our salary disbursal but didn’t get any response from any of them. We met the DC of WGH as well but nothing happened. Our last hope was the chief minister, Conrad Sangma, to whom we wrote in November and even informed him in person. However, despite more than a month passing, we are still not being paid our salaries,” said a COVID nurse on the condition of anonymity.

The employees confirmed that a week after meeting the CM and submitting their complaint, they followed up with him but were left disappointed.

The employee added that with the meager amounts that they were getting already stretching them out, the non-receipt of salary since the past 6 months has literally broken their backbone.

“Where are we to pay for our children’s education or for food and groceries? Some of us are the only earning members of our family and this has caused us so much of strain in our lives. To top it all, the Holiday Season is upon us and we are completely broke. We dread to think of what will happen if we cannot provide for our family this month,” added another technician.

The employees questioned as to why they were being denied despite the fact that the state has spent hundreds of crores during COVID.

Upon being contacted on the matter, the director of DHS, Dr HC Lyndem informed that the salaries were being disbursed beginning today. She however did not comment on the reason why it was delayed in the first place and for so long.