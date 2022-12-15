Two-day Industrial exhibition underway in SWGH

Tura, Dec 15: With an aim to provide a platform for information exchange and marketing for rural artisans, the 6th District-Level Annual Industrial Exhibition is currently underway at Students’ Field, Ampati in South West Garo Hills.

The two-day Exhibition is being organised by District Commerce and Industries Centre (DCIC), Ampati on December 15 and 16 to provide exposure to local entrepreneurs and artisans.

Superintendent of Police of South West Garo Hills, Stephen A Rynjah, who inaugurated the exhibition as the Chief Guest, advised the local artisans to take their work seriously and not merely do things for the sake of availing Government schemes. Stating that hard work being the key ingredient to success, Rynjah also encouraged the local artisans to take advantage of such platforms to support and learn from each other.

The other Officials present at the inaugural program were General Manager of DCIC, DFR Marak and Principal of Government Higher Secondary School, KR Marak, among others.

The exhibition features wood carved items, cane and bamboo products, kitchen and gardening tools, food items and apparels among many others.