Al Khor, Dec 15: France’s Antoine Griezmann is prepared for the “totally different proposition” Lionel Messi poses after inspiring his side to another FIFA World Cup final.

Griezmann was named man-of-the-match as reigning champions France stopped Morocco’s historic run to the semi-finals with a 2-0 victory, setting up a final against Argentina on Sunday.

The 31-year-old said that France will be ready to defend their World Cup crown against Messi and co, revealing they will begin devising a gameplan immediately on Thursday.

“Any team with Messi in is a totally different proposition,” Griezmann told his post-match press conference.

“We’ve seen practically all of the matches at this World Cup, we’ve seen Argentina play, we know how they play, they are a difficult team to play and team who are on top form,” he further added.

“Of course, there isn’t only Messi, they have a strong side around him, so we know it’s going to be a tough game. We know they are going to have a lot of support from the crowd. So, we going to get to work tomorrow, talk about it, and see what to focus on and where we can hurt them and defend against them. We will be well prepared,” said the French player. (ANI)