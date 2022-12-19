Brook’s ton nudges Eng ahead in 3rd Test vs Pak

Karachi, Dec 18: Harry Brook smashed his third successive Test century before England’s tailenders frustrated Pakistan and grafted a 50-run first innings lead in the third and final Test on Sunday.

Brook followed his centuries in England’s victories at Rawalpindi and Multan with 111 off 150 balls in the dead rubber as the visitors were bowled out for 354 in the final session on the second day.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes, playing his first Test on tour, made a resilient 64 while Mark Wood (35) and Ollie Robinson (29) played cameos to edge England ahead of Pakistan’s total of 304.

Pakistan opening pair of Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood played out nine overs of spin to reach 21-0 at stumps.

Leftarm spinner Nauman Ali, one of the four changes Pakistan made for the final Test, and spinner Abrar Ahmed picked up the bulk of the wickets but Brook and Foakes blunted both spinners with a splendid 117-run stand.

Abrar had grabbed an 11-wicket haul in his debut Test at Multan before England recorded a stunning 26-run win inside four days. England won the first Test at Rawalpindi by 74 runs in dimming light on the last day.

Pakistan had made inroads and reduced England to 145-5 soon after lunch when Ben Stokes (26) was run-out while going for a needless third run. But Brook and Foakes showed plenty of grit on a slow turning wicket with a century-stand before Wood and Robinson added meaningful runs.

Brook raised his runs tally to 468 and bettered David Gower’s record of 449 runs in Pakistan during the 1983-84 tour. (AP)