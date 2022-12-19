Meghalaya takes various measures to promote sports

SHILLONG, Dec 18: The Meghalaya government has taken several initiatives to promote sports in the state.

The steps include infrastructure development, talent identification camps, talent merit awards scholarships, incentivising achievers etc.

Guided by international scouts such as Ian Campbell from Australia, the Sports department organised talent identification camps in every district. Campbell said Meghalaya’s talented kids have athletic agility better than ace athletes of Australia.

The sporting talent merit awards scholarships, which could be up to Rs 84,000, are expected to encourage budding talents. The state government awarded cash prizes of Rs 37 lakh to 238 athletes and coaches for excellence in various competitions.

Meghalaya Games were revived after a long gap of 16 years and it turned out to be a great podium for the athletes. The event this year witnessed the participation of 2,677 athletes in 19 disciplines. The next edition will take place in Tura.

Another intervention of the government is the development of sporting infrastructure. As many as 318 grassroots sporting infrastructures are being developed across the state.

The PA Sangma Football Stadium at the PA Sangma Sports Complex in Tura, inaugurated on December 16, is an engineering marvel. This is India’s largest pre-engineered composite football stadium.

The football stadium and the two Indoor stadiums have been built over a combined area of over 17,000 sq mtrs. The indoor stadiums with gymnasium, swimming pool, table tennis hall, squash hall and badminton hall will be ready for inauguration by December next year.

The stadium has a seating capacity of 9,500. It has international standard amenities like heat ventilation air-conditioning system, public address systems and all required safety norms.

The JN Outdoor Stadium, which is nearing completion, will feature an eight-lane synthetic track, a cricket field & pitch, commercial spaces, administrative office and hostels.

A modern sports complex, which meets contemporary needs, would help the state to nurture athletes and sportspersons. Integrated complex for sports, providing right facilities at right places, would put the state at pace to host national and international sporting events.

The Chandmari Stadium in Tura, a modernised and re-developed football stadium at par with FIFA standards, has a seating capacity of 3,000, male-female changing rooms, administrative sections and a canteen.

Also, the Wahiajer Multi Sports Complex in West Jaintia Hills will feature a synthetic football turf, an eight-lane synthetic athletics track, office space, change room facilities, circulation areas, media centre, commercial space and ample parking facility. The premier sports complex with a seating capacity of 3,000 will cater to the promotion of sports in the Jaintia Hills region.