Will fulfil your vision for NE: CM to PM

SHILLONG, Dec 18: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Sunday committed to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the Northeast.

Speaking in Hindi at a public function to celebrate the golden jubilee of the North Eastern Council (NEC) held at Polo Ground, Sangma repeatedly assured the PM that his government was determined to stand with the Centre for the all-around development of the Northeast.

Stressing the need to strengthen the NEC, he said it will greatly help if the council also plays the role of a policy and coordinating body.

Sangma suggested the constitution of an executive committee under the NEC where the chief ministers of the Northeastern states can be appointed as a chairperson on a rotation basis.

He said such a committee will try to formulate policies and focus on important sectors and issues such as tourism, Act East Policy, international trade and flood.

“We need to have a roadmap for what we want to achieve in the next 50 years,” Sangma stated.

The CM said this will greatly help to achieve the PM’s dream of making the region developed.

“I am sure your dream of seeing the region developed and contributing more towards national-building as compared to other parts of the country becomes a reality,” he said.

He further assured the PM to work together towards the overall development and growth of the region.

“I want to assure that each and every citizen, the youths and women of the region will join hands in transforming your dream into reality,” he added. Sangma claimed the state government has made concerted, dedicated and untiring efforts to propel growth over the last five years.

“We have been among the leading states in the implementation of central government schemes such as the Jal Jeevan Mission. We have increased the coverage from a mere 4,500 households in 2019 to almost 2.75 lakh households today under the mission,” he said.

He further stated that Meghalaya is among the top three states in immunisation with a coverage of 90%.

The CM said the number of SHGs in the state has increased from about 5,500 in 2018 to more than 42,000 today, thus benefitting female members from almost 80% of the rural households.

“We are also leveraging the government of India schemes such as Amrut Sarovar and PMEGP in convergence with state government programmes to bring about well-rounded and sustainable development in the state. Additionally, many mission mode programmes for agricultural products such as Lakadong turmeric, aromatic oils, ginger, spices and honey are being implemented to bring prosperity to rural areas,” he said.

He claimed these missions are directly benefitting more than 50,000 agricultural households in the state.

Sangma also said the state’s expenditure has increased from an average of Rs 8,400 crore during 2013-18 to Rs 14,500 crore during 2018-22.

“This translates into an average increase of more than 70% in a five-year period. This has been particularly possible due to higher devolution from the government of India and better implementation of programmes by the state government,” he said.