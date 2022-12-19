Sports Snippets

WIPL next frontier for women’s game: Perry

Mumbai, Dec 18: Describing India as the “spiritual home of world cricket”, star Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry feels the WIPL, which is scheduled for March next year, will be the next frontier for the women’s game. The Women’s IPL (WIPL) is tentatively scheduled for March 2023 and the BCCI had recently floated the tender to award the tournament’s media rights for the 2023-2027 period. “The (women’s) IPL is going to be amazing. Tremendously (excited about it). Next frontier for the women’s game,” Perry said after starring for Australia in their seven-run win over India in the fourth women’s T20 International here on Saturday. “We’ve seen what the WBBL has done for women’s cricket in Australia, the Hundred in England and the next step is the women’s IPL in what is the spiritual home of cricket.” Talking about the craze of cricket in India, the 32-year-old Australia stalwart said, “Never seen the crowd pull out their mobiles and turn on the flashlights and support a team like they did in the Indian innings. For me that’s just amazing.” (PTI)

K’taka Guv honours cricketers for winning WC for the Blind

Bengaluru, Dec 18: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Sunday felicitated the Indian team for winning the Cricket T20 World Cup for the Blind. At an event in Raj Bhavan, Gehlot, congratulating the players, said the country is proud of their accomplishment, according to an official statement. Samarthanam Trust founder Mahantesh, coach Asif Pasha, general secretary of Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) E John David, and others were present, the statement added. India thrashed Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final to win their third consecutive title in the T20 World Cup for the Blind here on Saturday. (PTI)

India down Spain 1-0 to win FIH Women’s Nations Cup

Valencia, Dec 18: India clinched the inaugural FIH Women’s Nation’s Cup title with a 1-0 win over Spain in the summit clash here on Saturday. The win sealed India’s berth in the 2023-24 Pro League. Gurjit Kaur scored the all-important goal in the sixth minute from the penalty corner as the Commonwealth Games bronze medalists ended the eight-nation tournament with five wins on the trot. The Janneke Schopman-coached side had beaten Ireland 2-1 via shootout in the semifinals here on Friday. India were ranked a spot below Spain (seventh) in the FIH chart. By virtue of winning the Nations Cup, the Indian team has been promoted to the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Women’s Pro League, a key event ahead of next year’s Asian Games and 2024 Paris Olympics. (PTI)