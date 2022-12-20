AITC wants status of enquiry into cash distribution by Meghalaya minister

Guwahati, Dec 20: The National spokesperson of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Saket Gokhale, in a letter addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills (EKS) district in Meghalaya has sought the status of the enquiry ordered and entrusted to EKH district administration into the allegation of recent cash distribution among people of Nongkrem district of Meghalaya resorted to by a cabinet minister of Meghalaya, Dasakhiatbha Lamare.

The copy of the AITC leader’s letter is available with The Shilong Times.

Stating such distribution of cash among people without any receipt especially by a minister, mounts to serious violation of provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and several other laws, the AITC leader pointed out that it is the responsibility of a district administration to probe into such unwarranted distribution of cash among people and report it to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the PMLA, 2022.

The AITC leader sought to know whether the enquiry into the allegation of distribution of cash as conducted by the EKH district administration and the report was submitted to the Government of Meghalaya and Chief Electoral Officer, Meghalaya.

The EKH district administration has been asked by the AITC leader whether the ED has been informed about the allegation of cash distribution by the minister and the copy of the final enquiry report submitted to the ED.

As mentioned in the letter by Saket Gokhale, the Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Prestone Tynsong earlier in October this year had stated that the final enquiry report was being awaited from the EKH district administration.

The AITC leader in the letter further mentioned that the Deputy Chief Minister Tynsong had claimed that distribution of cash before imposition of model poll code of conduct was not illegal.