USTM provides a global outlook to students: Guv Mukhi at 47th AIS conference

Guwahati, December 20: The 47th All India Sociological Conference has been inaugurated today by Prof Jagdish Mukhi, Governor of Assam in the presence of Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor, USTM and other dignitaries of national and international repute.

The 3-day-long mega sociological conference is being hosted by the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM). Organised by the Indian Sociological Society from 20th to 22nd December 2022 at USTM, the conference is being participated by over 1200 sociologists from various colleges and universities belonging to different states of India.

Addressing the august gathering, Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi said, “It is a matter of pride that USTM, one of the youngest universities is hosting such a mega event for the first time in North East India. USTM is one of the promising educational institutions emphasising quality of education to the students of NE India”.

Appreciating the leadership of USTM, the Governor said that Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque is providing a global outlook to the students to create human resources to fuel the socio-economic growth of our country. He also released a book on“Gender, Law and Social Transformation in India” apart from handing over lifetime achievement awards to Prof. I. S. Chauhan from Bhopal and Prof. R. Indira from Mysuru.The theme of the conference is “Hundred Years of Sociology in India: Exploring Trajectories for the Future”.

Padma Bhushan Prof. Emeritus T. K. Oommen from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi made the keynote address titled “On the Foibles of Indian Sociology: Suggestions Towards their Rectification”.

The Presidential Address on “Hundred Years of Sociology in India: Mapping the Trajectory” was delivered by Prof. Abha Chauhan, President of the Indian Sociological Society, and professor of Sociology at the University of Jammu. Prof G D Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM also addressed the gathering. The inaugural session ended with a vote of thanksfrom Prof. Manish Verma, Secretary, the Indian Sociological Society.

In this respect, Prof. B. I. Laskar, Organizing Secretary of 47thAll India Sociological Conference said that this three-day-long mega Sociological event includes three memorial lectures, three plenary sessions, and 29 technical sessions apart from the inaugural and valedictory sessions. The Conference schedule also includes lifetime achievement awards, memorial prizes, book launches etc.

Some titles of the various sessions of the Conference are: A Century of Sociology in India: Teaching and Research, North East India in Sociological and Social Anthropological Studies: Emerging Issues and Concerns, Sociology and Social Policy Interface: The Roadmap for the Post – Covid World, Paradoxes and Trajectories of Development: State and Tribes in India, The New in the Old: Celebrating Fifty Years of Modernization of Indian Tradition.

Some of the papers and presenters of the conference are: Prof. Nandini Sundar, University of Delhi on “Who do Sociologists Write For?”; Prof. Maitrayee Chaudhuri, JNU, New Delhi on“Teaching and Research: The Symbiotic Relationship”; Prof. Rajiv Gupta, Rajasthan University, Jaipur on“Indian Sociology & Modernity: Freedom Movement as Perspective”; Prof. Tiplut Nongbri, CSSS/ SSS, JNU, New Delhi on “Researching India’s Northeast: Issues and Challenges”; Prof. A. C. Sinha, Formerly Professor of Sociology, NEHU, Shillong on “Sociology Comes to Northeast Indian Frontier”; Prof. Chandan K. Sharma, Tezpur University on “Conceptualisation of ‘Northeast’ and Sociological Studies in the Region”; Prof. Ajailiu Niumai, CSSE&IP, University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad on “Cultural Constraints of Re-Integration of Trafficked Survivors in North East India with Special Reference to Assam”.