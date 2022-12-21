Proper coordination could have averted Mukroh incident: CM

SHILLONG, Dec 20: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said the Mukroh village incident could have been averted had all agencies of the two state governments maintained “proper coordination and communication”.

Sangma said he and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma have been in touch with each other to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

He said communication is taking place at the highest level and it will be ensured that all agencies work with proper coordination. He also stated that the construction of any infrastructure by the Assam government or its autonomous district councils within the jurisdiction of Meghalaya would not be allowed.

The statement comes amid reports that the Assam government is re-constructing the forest beat office within Mukroh. It was partially burnt down by the miscreants after the Mukroh incident.

“If it is done within the jurisdiction of Meghalaya, we will definitely take up the matter,” Sangma said.

On the demand of the Mukroh villagers and the Khasi Students’ Union that the state government should take up the matter with the Assam government and ensure that the forest beat office is dismantled, he said, “I couldn’t meet them yesterday. I will review the situation and if anything needs to be done, we will definitely take necessary action.”

He disclosed that he had multiple discussions with the Assam CM in the last two days and they would have more discussions in the coming days on these issues to avoid the recurrence of such situations.

“We are in constant touch and ensuring that communication happens at the highest level,” he added.

He refused to comment on the charge that the Karbi Anglong Autonomous District Council is playing local politics at Mukroh without the knowledge of the Assam government. He said factors and situations responsible for the incidents could be eliminated or curbed if there is proper communication and coordination among the various agencies.