Direction on waste to residents

Tura, Dec 22: The District Magistrate, West Garo Hills, Tura has directed all the residents of all localities under the jurisdiction of Tura municipality to immediately start the practice of Waste Segregation at the household level by separating the wet and dry waste from households.

“The Chief Executive Officer, Tura Municipal Board is directed to ensure that all the garbage collection vehicles should have separate compartments for dry and wet waste so that further segregation and recycling can be done at the collection centre,” the notification issued in this regard said.