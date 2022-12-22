Seasonal tourist spot on Brahmaputra sand beach on the anvil

Guwahati, Dec 22: The Assam government is planning to develop a seasonal tourist spot on the sandbars of the Brahmaputra river sand beach in the capital city.

The new addition to the tourism map of the state, the state tourism department believes, will help create employment avenues for youths apart from offering visitors the opportunity to explore nature.

Assam tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Thursday chaired a review meeting at the proposed site at Brahmaputra Bali Sapori (river sand beach) which would be developed as a seasonal tourist destination by the state tourism department.

Baruah called on the officials of various line departments such as public health engineering (PHE), Assam Power Development Corporation Limited (APDCL), cultural affairs, etc and took stock of the preparations and arrangements for the upcoming new tourist destination.

Speaking to mediapersons later, the tourism minister said the temporary destination would be developed for a period of two to three months for providing both local and outstation tourists an unforgettable experience.

“The destination will host different adventure sports, traditional sports, art and crafts and many new events which will offer a pleasing experience for the visitors,” he said.

Special ferries to the destination will be made available from one of the ghats of the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati.

The tourism minister further said that new employment opportunities would be provided to a large number of people while developing the site as a new tourist destination.