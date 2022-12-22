PRANAM Commission imposes penalty on Nagaon SP

Guwahati, Dec 22: The PRANAM (The Assam Employees’ Parent Responsibility and Norms for Accountability and Monitoring) Commission has imposed a penalty of Rs 2200 on Nagaon superintendent of police Leena Doley for ‘delay in passing the order’ on a petition submitted under the PRANAM Act 2017.

“The petition was submitted by Banubala Kalita, of Dakuapara village in Boko, whose son. Jayanta Kalita died while working as a sub-inspector in Nagaon district,” a statement issued by the registrar, PRANAM Commission here on Thursday said.

Notably, the PRANAM Act 2017 was enacted to ensure that an employee, working under the state government, provides financial assistance to their dependent parents and divyang siblings.

The Act provides that if any parent or divyang sibling of the government employee is financially neglected, then compensation up to 10 percent, and in exceptional cases up to 15 percent, can be claimed by the parents/divyang siblings from the salary of the employee.

The Act also provides that if a government employee dies before retirement, the parents and divyang siblings can claim compensation from the compassionate pension received by the legal heir or spouse of the deceased employee.

“In the instant case, the Nagaon SP failed to pass any order on the petition of Banubala Kalita within the time limit of 90 days. Upon this, Banubala Kalita submitted a petition to the commissioner. Central Assam Division, on November 7, 2022,” the statement said.

“Taking note of the fact that without any reasonable cause there was a delay of 20 days in disposal of the petition, the commission imposed the penalty of Rs 2200 on Nagaon SP Leena Doley on Thursday,” it said.