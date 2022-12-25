Cooking up a storm with Gary Mehigan

Renowned for being one of the original judges of the highly rated television show, MasterChef Australia, celebrity Masterchef Gary Mehigen is no stranger to food enthusiasts.

The Chambers at Taj Mahal, New Delhi, India’s very first exclusive business club, presented Rendezvous with Chef Gary Mehigan in the national capital. The celebrated chef created an exquisite gastronomic experience designed to engage and entertain members of The Chambers at the iconic landmark hotel located in Lutyens’ Delhi – the heart of the Indian capital, synonymous with renowned, timeless experiences and unparalleled hospitality for over four glorious decades.

At the bespoke evening, patrons of the chef were treated to a five course epicurean odyssey of signature Asian flavours created by the Masterchef himself, thoughtfully paired with a selection of fine beverages.

Gary says he feels blessed in his career, as it has allowed him to travel, indulge his passions and meet some extraordinary people. He is captivated by beautiful produce and has a lasting admiration for the people who grow, rear and craft wonderful things treating each ingredient with love and respect. Each flavour was created to cater to the Indian palette while introducing South East Asian inspired delicacies served as beautifully plated fine dine cuisine.

Gary has been part of television since 1997. Since then he has been an integral part of shows like Boys Weekend and of course 12 years of Masterchef Australia, Junior Masterchef, Masterchef Allstars and Celebrity Masterchef. Gary’s TV audience stretches around the globe, and his series Far Flung and Masters of Taste, have well and truly cemented him as one of the most watched TV Chefs in history.

Gary recently moved to the Seven Network in Australia, where he has the opportunity to develop new shows with his mate Matt Preston, and host a new TV series called “Plate of Origin” which will launch later in 2020, alongside Matt and Manu Feildel. But there is more to Gary, than television and food, so 2 years ago he started his own Podcast series, “A Plate to call Home.” The series was one of the first original series for Podcast One Australia, when they first launched in Australia, and he has interviewed an array of interesting Chefs, Foodies and Food Producers, from all walks of life.

Born and brought up in the UK, in a little place called Hayling Island on the South Coast of England, his Dad was an Engineer, Mum an artist and grandfather a chef and teacher. Gary marks the two Michelin starred restaurants that were the most formative in his early career, as The Connaught Hotel under Michel Bourdan where he worked for almost 4 years and Le Souffle at The Hyde Park Intercontinental under Peter Kromberg.

He moved to Australia in 1991 where he worked at Burhnam Beeches, Browns Restaurant and Sofitel Melbourne before venturing into business at the age of 31. He then started Fenix Restaurant.

years and 12 series later, Gary became part of our daily viewing, when it comes to food. MasterChef Australia series 2 was the highest rating show on Australian television of all time and the show has inspired a new generation of young cooks to embrace food and cooking.

On what he cooked for Rendezvous, Gary said: “They got a taste of what I’m enjoying eating right now, what I’m cooking regularly at home South-East Asian cuisine. I love dishes noodles and barbeque chicken, I love to eat a very simple lamb salad put together with some fresh vegetables, the Rendezvous was a little snapshot of what I love eating. It’s like a keema pao, with some Malaysian curry made of jackfruit, great mango peanut salad. We cooked fish and prawns with sauces and pickles, so there was a mix of home ingredients and we kept the heat up to impress the Indian palette.” (IANSlife)