Arsenal rallies to beat Hammers

LONDON, Dec 27: Eddie Nketiah scored the final goal of the match on his first start for Arsenal this season as the Premier League leaders completed a 3-1 comeback win over West Ham.

The hosts dominated possession in the first half but Said Benrahma’s spot kick for West Ham was the only goal at the break.

The Gunners regrouped and Bukayo Saka struck the equalizer eight minutes after the restart before Gabriel Martinelli fired Arsenal ahead.

Nketiah’s goal in the 69th ensured the Gunners secured all three points and equaled their longest-ever Premier League home winning streak with a 10th straight victory at the Emirates.West Ham lost its fourth straight league game and is one point above the relegation zone. Liverpool extended its winning streak in the Premier League by beating Aston Villa 3-1 to close the gap on the top four.

Liverpool beat Villa

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk struck in the first half at Villa Park before Stefan Bajcetic scored near the end of the second. Liverpool’s third straight victory moved the club five points adrift of the Champions League spots, with Juergen Klopp’s side remaining sixth.

Liverpool rode its luck against midtable Villa, which put up a fight but missed chances and lacked the quality when it mattered most.

Fulham win derby

Fulham won a Premier League derby in the capital for only the second time in 29 attempts with a 3-0 victory over nine-man Crystal Palace.

Bobby Decordova-Reid put Fulham ahead at Selhurst Park after 31 minutes before Tyrick Mitchell was shown a straight red card three minutes later.It got worse for the hosts after the interval. James Tomkins making his first Premier League start for exactly a year – was sent off with a second yellow after 57 minutes Fulham captain Tim Ream, who started for the United States in the World Cup because of Richards’ injury, doubled the lead in the 71st. It was Ream’s first Premier League goal. His three prior goals since joining Fulham in 2015 were in the League Championship.

Magpies move to 2nd

Newcastle moved second in the Premier League after a blistering first-half performance saw them win 3-0 at Leicester following the World Cup break as Miguel Almiron hit his ninth goal of the season.

The Magpies scored all three goals in the first 32 minutes in a Boxing Day victory that puts them a point above Manchester City, who have two games in hand, and seven off leaders Arsenal, who later beat West Ham and have played a game less. Defeat for Leicester ends their four-game winning run in all competitions as they remain 13th.

Brighton beat Saints

The Seagulls provisionally climbed to sixth in the Premier League standings after they won 3-1 away to Southampton.

A header from Lallana and a stunning long-range strike by Solly March along with Perraud’s own goal helped Brighton take all 3 points. The visitors doubled their lead in the 35th minute after defender Perraud turned the ball into his own net while trying to clear a cross from Estupinan. (AP)