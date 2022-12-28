Assam Rifles apprehend NSCN (K-YA) cadre

Guwahati, Dec 28: Mokokchung Battalion of IGAR (N) apprehended an active NSCN (K-YA) cadre from Mon district of Nagaland on late night of Dec 26 last.

Based on specific input, a team of the Assam Rifles along with a police representative established a mobile vehicle check post at secluded locations between Wakching – Shiong road junction. The team intercepted the cadre traveling by a motorcycle and subsequently apprehended while he was trying to flee.

The apprehended cadre of NSCN (K-YA) has been identified as self-style sergeant Wangli Konyak alias Pongai, a resident of Shiong village, Mon District who was involved in extortion and anti-national activities in the area.

The individual was found in possession of a weapon, ammunition, communication equipment and other miscellaneous items. The apprehended individual along with recovered stores have been handed over to Mon Police Station for further investigation.