Assam Rifles apprehend NSCN (K-YA) cadre

News AlertREGIONAL
By From Our Correspondent

 

Guwahati, Dec 28: Mokokchung Battalion of IGAR (N) apprehended an active NSCN (K-YA) cadre from Mon district of Nagaland on late night of Dec 26 last.

Based on specific input, a team of the Assam Rifles along with a police representative established a mobile vehicle check post at secluded locations between Wakching – Shiong road junction. The team intercepted the cadre traveling by a motorcycle and subsequently apprehended while he was trying to flee.

The apprehended cadre of NSCN (K-YA) has been identified as self-style sergeant Wangli Konyak alias Pongai, a resident of Shiong village, Mon District who was involved in extortion and anti-national activities in the area.

The individual was found in possession of a weapon, ammunition, communication equipment and other miscellaneous items. The apprehended individual along with recovered stores have been handed over to Mon Police Station for further investigation.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.