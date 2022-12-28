Reigning world champion, Nikhat Zareen, and Lovlina Borgohain, the bronze medalist from the Tokyo Olympics, both won gold medals in their separate finals in the Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships. Lovlina of Assam defeated Arundhati Choudhary of the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) 5-0 in the 75kg final. While Nikhat endured a hard test from Anamika of the RSPB in the 50kg final before the 26-year-old Telangana pugilist won 4-1 to defend her championship.