Government gives official recognition to E-Sports

NEW DELHI, Dec 27:The Government of India on Tuesday gave Esports a major boost by integrating it with mainline sports disciplines in the country.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in exercise of the powers “conferred by clause (3) of article 77 of the Constitution” amended the rules governing Esports and asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Sports Ministry to include “e-Sports as part of multi-sports events”.

There had been a growing demand for Esports to be included in the curriculum of multi-discipline events after it was included in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

It was included as a demonstration sport.This meant, that the medals won in the sport were not counted in the official overall medals tally.

This, however, boosted Esport enthusiasts and has come as shot in the arm for Esports enthusiasts in India.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) too is going big on popularising e-Sport with Singapore being confirmed to host the inaugural Olympic Esports Week in June next year.

This marks the next big step in supporting the development and integration of virtual sports with the Olympic movement and engaging further with competitive gamers.

OC President Thomas Bach had said last month that the inaugural Olympic Esports Week would mark an important milestone “in our ambition to support the growth of virtual sports within the Olympic Movement”.

The Indian DOTA 2 team had clinched bronze at the first Commonwealth Esports Championship held in Birmingham in August defeating New Zealand. This boosted the morale of many Esport players.The sport will make its debut at the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China next year. (PTI)