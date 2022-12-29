Bihar in control against Meghalaya

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Dec 28: Sixteen wickets fell across three innings on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy plate group match between Meghalaya and Bihar on Wednesday, with the latter in the ascendance.

At stumps at the MCA Ground in Polo, Bihar were on 73/3 in their second innings, leading Meghalaya by 170 runs.

Resuming their first innings on 247/7, Bihar added 17 more runs before losing all three remaining wickets in the space of just four overs.

Meghalaya’s left-arm spinner Rajesh Bishnoi added two more scalps to his total of four from Tuesday to finish with career-best figures of 6/60.

Akash Choudhury (2/49) dismissed the other batter, S Gani, who was out for 56 after increasing his overnight score by just four runs.

The hosts should have been buoyed by being able to dismiss their opponents for under 300 but they soon experienced batting difficulties of their own as they were reduced to 19/3.

However, opener Raj Biswa resumed from where he left off in the fantastic win against Sikkim last week as he went at a rollicking pace to strike 56 from only 46 balls, with his innings including eight fours as well as two sixes.

Biswa dominated the fourth wicket partnership of 64, with vice-captian Dippu Sangma playing a supporting role.

When Biswa was dismissed, Dippu stepped up in a 52-run stand with Bishnoi. The latter edged one behind to be out for 13 and Meghalaya’s remaining wickets fell in a rather large heap as they were bowled out for 167, conceding a lead of 97.

Bihar then started positively in their second innings but lost their openers inside 20 overs, with both wickets claimed by Bishnoi (2/19).

Choudhury (1/21) took the other but the visitors were able to negotiate another 3.1 overs without further loss until bad light stopped play.