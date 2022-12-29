Leopard injures 2 in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh

Guwahati, Dec 29: In yet another incident of man-animal conflict, a leopard strayed into a residential area in the Dibrujan area of Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh and injured two persons on Wednesday, sources said.

According to reports, the leopard strayed into the residence of one Mukibur Rahman and is believed to have entered the residential area from Maijan tea estate, located close to the area on the banks of the Brahmaputra.

The injured have been identified as Aslam Ayaz (51) and Samina Begum (27) and they have been admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for treatment.

Divisional forest officer of Dibrugarh Forest Division, B.V Sandeep on Wednesday evening informed that efforts were on to capture the leopard which was taking shelter in an under- construction building in the same neighbourhood.

A team from the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) is expected to arrive in the area to tranquilise the big cat.

“We have sought help from the WTI team based in Tinsukia. They will arrive with tranquilisers and other equipment,” the DFO said.

The incident took place just hours after another adult leopard had created a ruckus on the campus of the Rain Forest Research Institute in the Sotai area of Upper Assam’s Jorhat district on Monday. The prowling leopard had injured at least 13 persons, including children.

However, it was tranquilised by a team from the forest department on Tuesday morning.