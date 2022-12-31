Manipur beat Meghalaya in U-15 Women’s ODI

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec30: Shreya Marak snatched five wickets for Meghalaya in a losing cause as Manipur won their Women’s U-15 One Day Trophy match by 31 runs in Jaipur on Friday. Meghalaya had suffered 10-wicket defeats in their opening two games of the inaugural tournament to Punjab and Kerala but this time they were up against more comparable opposition and bowled first after winning the toss. Manipur were dismissed for 79 in 19.1 overs but Meghalaya, in turn, were restricted to 48 in 21.1 overs. Shreya claimed 5/10 in 5.1 overs, while fellow opening bowler Jecykha M Marak took 2/6 in 4 overs. Also among the wickets for Meghalaya were Julitha Sangma (1/4) and Yoolang Suting (1/13), who both bowled an over each. Meghalaya have found it difficult with the bat in the other two games and the learning experience for the girls continued on Friday as they were all out with no batter getting more than Jayshree Singh’s 8. Meghalaya will next face Gujarat on New Year’s Day.