SCL Div 3: New Havens, Golflink Xl Stars win

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Dec 31: New Havens beat Free Soul Brothers (FSB) by 51 runs in their Shillong Cricket League Division 3 match played here at NEHU ground on Saturday. Sent in to bat first New Havens overcame early wickets to post a competitive 157/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Prasanjit Chanda (33 runs in 30 balls) and Pankaj Chanda scored (29 runs in 27 balls) top scored, while Mithun Paul (2/36) and Joydeep Chanda (1/9) were the pick of the bowlers for Free Soul Brothers. In response, FSB were bowled out for 100 in 18 overs. Rahul Paul top scored with 24 runs, while Vishal Warjiri made 16. Prasanjit claimed 4/15 and was ably supported by Lakhan Lal Das (2/19). Prasanjit was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all round performance. In the second match of the day, Golflink Xl Stars beat Sanmer by 9 wickets. Electing to bat first Sanmer scored 118/6 in 20 overs, with Eugene Shanpru (48 runs in 41 balls) and John Dkhar (24 runs in 16 balls) top scoring. For Golflink, Pritam Singh (2/26) and Abid Khan (1/9) were the pick of the bowlers. In reply, Golflink scored 120/1 in 9.5 overs. Pritam scored 53 runs in 22 balls while Ankit Singh Rathor made 22 runs in 23 balls to overhaul the target. Hubert Shanpru (1/16) was the best bowler for Sanmer. Pritam was named the Player of the Match for his outstanding performances.