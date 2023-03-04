Conrad-headed Meghalaya ministry, MLAs to take oath on March 7

Shillong, March 4: Preparations are on for launching Conrad Sangma’s second essay as chief minister.

Governor Phagu Chouhan, Chief Minister designate Conrad Sangma himself and some top civil service officials including chief secretary DP Wahlang, performed a recce of Raj Bhavan for the swearing-in of the new government on March 7.

The oathtaking ceremony which is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Modi, will be held in the open space inside the picturesque Raj Bhavan campus here.

It is expected that the swearing-in ceremony will be attended by a big number of political leaders and members of civil and defence authorities.