Heartbreak for Meghalaya as K’taka win 3-2 to claim Santosh Trophy

Riyadh, March 4: Karnataka beat Meghalaya 3-2 to win the Santosh Trophy 2023 at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi on Saturday. Sunil Kumar, Bekey Oram and Robin Yadav scored as the state won the coveted title after five decades.

Though Brolington Warlarpih and Sheen Stevenson Sohktung scored for Meghalaya, it was not enough as the debutant finalist finished second-best in the contest.

Karnataka went into the lead in the second minute thanks to a long throw from Robin which opened the chance for Sunil to take a crack at the Meghalaya goal. The Karnataka wing-back fired an angular half-volley that deflected off the leg of a Meghalaya defender to find the net.

Karnataka’s joy was short lived as Meghalaya won a penalty in the eighth minute when Karnataka defender G. Nikhil brought down Sheen Stevenson in his own box. Brolington Warlarphi found the net from the spot to bring Meghalaya on level terms.

Meghalaya had another close chance a couple of minutes later but Figo Syndai could not keep his shot on target.

This appeared a costly mistake as Karnataka regained the lead in the 19th minute when Sunil brought down a Jacob john cross to set up Bekey, who made no mistake with his finishing. Robin Yadav made it 3-1 just before half time, sending home a delectable free-kick taken from just outside the box.

Sheen, who had scored the winner to guide Meghalaya to the final, found the net at the hour mark to reduce the gap as Meghalaya gave its everything to get a hand on the trophy. But Karnataka’s resilience stood the test of time to run out the match with a one goal lead.

Earlier, Services won the third place beating Punjab 2-0 in the play-off match held before the final. Shafeel P.P. and Christopher Kamei found the target once in each half to realise the win for the 2018-19 champion.

The third-place playoff match also saw the introduction of the VAR system making it the first time an Indian men’s team played under the electronic referral procedure for the referee. The system was not used in the match but it was in place for the Saudi Arabian referee Mohammed Al Daqqash to consult. (Agencies)