Bhagat wins silver in Madrid

MADRID, March5: Pramod Bhagat settled for a silver medal in singles and a bronze in the mixed doubles at the Spanish Para-Badminton International Toledo 2023, here on Sunday.

The 34-year-old, competing in singles SL3 category, went down to England’s Daniel Bethell 6-21 18-21 in 58 minutes.

In the mixed doubles semi-final, Bhagat and Manisha Ramdass, went down fighting to France’s Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel in the semi-final 17-21 13-21 and had to settle for bronze. (PTI)