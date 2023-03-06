Encounter by UP Police: Another killer of Umesh Pal shot dead

Shillong, March 6: Days after the killing of Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005, Uttar Pradesh police today shot dead another accused in an early morning encounter.

The Atiq Ahmed gang shooter identified as Usman Chowdhary was killed in the encounter in Kaundhiyara area of Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh.

Reports suggested that Usman Chowdhary was grievously injured in the encounter with police after which he was taken to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Civil Lines. However soon after his arrival, doctors declared him dead making it second killing in the encounter in Umesh Pal murder case.

On Sunday, UP police had announced a bounty of Rs 2.5 lakh for each accused involved in murder of Umesh Pal. Rs 50,000 was announced on Usman.

Umesh Pal was killed by at least six shooters near his home in Prayagraj after which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked the police to take strict action against the accused.

Umesh was the prime witness in murder of Raju Pal who was murdered after he won elections defeating former MP Atiq Ahmed’s younger brother Khalid Azim.