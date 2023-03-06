NPP to have eights ministers in MDA 2.0 : Conrad

Shillong, March 6: The National People’s Party (NPP)-led ruling alliance in Meghalaya will be called Meghalaya Democratic Alliance -II (MDA 2.0) which has the same partners as in the previous MDA 1.o.

It was informed by the NPP leader and the chief minister designate Conrad K Sangma following the first meeting of the MDA 2.0 here today.

He further informed that the CM will be the chairman of the ruling alliance and out of 12 cabinet berths eight will be shared by NPP, two by UDP, one by BJP and one by HSPDP.

He further said out of 12 cabinet ministers only four including the chief minister will be chosen from MLAs from Garo hills region while the rest eight cabinet ministers will be chosen from the MLAs from Khasi hills region.

Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma will reach out to all coalition partners to decide on the consensus candidate for the post of Assembly Speaker.