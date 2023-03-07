Close friend Hemant Soren hails Conrad’s victory

Shillong, March 7: Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren today congratulated Conrad Sangma on taking oath as the CM of Meghalaya for the second consecutive term.

Hemant Soren who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Sangma here at the Raj Bhavan said that he not only has political relationship but also family ties with the Sangma family.

Expressing his happiness that his ‘younger brother Conrad Sangma’ took the oath as the CM , he said that they were making a new beginning for Meghalaya.

Soren also said his happiness is more as a tribal has achieved success after going through so much of struggle in life.

Apart from Soren, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamag, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and host of leaders from different states also attended the ceremony.