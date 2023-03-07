Thomas A Sangma set to be elected as Speaker of Meghalaya

Shillong, March 7: The MDA nominee and the NPP MLA from North Tura, Thomas A Sangma is expected to be elected as the Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly unopposed.

Sangma filed his nomination for the election of the speaker before the Commissioner and Secretary of the state Assembly Andrew Simons here on Tuesday.

While speaking to reporters, Sangma a two-time NPP MLA sounded optimistic that he would be elected as the Speaker of the House.

The election to the post of Assembly Speaker will be held on March 9.

In the last term as an MLA, Thomas A Sangma held the position of the Adviser to the Chief Minister.