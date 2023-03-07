MDA 2.0 to end illegal mining and transportation of coal: Conrad

Shillong, March 7: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma who was sworn in as the Chief Minister for the second term here on Tuesday assured that the MDA 2.0 would take steps to ensure that no illegal mining and transportation of coal take place in the state.

The statement came from the Chief Minister as the MDA 1 was marred with allegations of allowing unabated illegal mining and transportation of coal in the state.

Reacting to a query, Sangma said, “We have maintained that we will take steps to ensure no such activities take place.”

As far as scientific coal mining, he said that the process of starting scientific mining was already on and around four groups had already received clearances and their mining plans should be ready in a couple of months after which scientific mining would start in the state.

As far as boundary dispute with Assam, he said that the discussions with Assam to resolve the boundary dispute in remaining six locations would take place shortly.

It may be mentioned that MDA 2.0 this time will have two Deputy Chief Ministers i.e Sniawbhalang Dhar and Prestone Tynsong and Chief Minister defended the move saying there was a precedence in the past to have two Deputy CMs and it also facilitates better representation of different regions.

Admitting that running a coalition is not easy as different issues would come up, he, however, added that the important aspect that the team would work amicably resolve issues as and when divergent views would come.

The chief minister said the new government would continue to work aggressively on the projects for which the foundation has been laid.

Speaking to media persons after taking oath as CM, Sangma said that the government would continue to focus on infrastructure and social sector by giving lot of importance to youths in terms of employment.

Stressing on the need to improve the overall delivery mechanism, he said that the Government would work on many aspects of infrastructure be it in power, IT , health and education etc.