Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa gets anticipatory bail in ‘bribery’ case

Shillong, March 7: A Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Madal Virupakshappa who is booked in an alleged bribery case today got anticipatory bail from the High Court.

Madal Virupakshappa was booked after his son was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Later Rs 6 crore were recovered from the house of the MLA Madal Virupakshappa on March 3.

Prashanth Madal son of Virupakshappa was caught red handed with Rs 40 lakh by Lokayukta, the anti-corruption watchdog of the Karnataka government. Later, searches were conducted at the house of Virupakshappa and Rs 6 crore were found after which the latter is likely to be summoned by the Lokayukta.

Surprisingly Rs 1.7 crore were also found at the office of Prashanth Madal when he was caught by Lokayukta when he was accepting the bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

Virupakshappa was the chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited. He stepped down from his position after being booked. Prashanth came under the lens of Lokayukta after a complaint was received by a man.