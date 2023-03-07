North Korea issues stern warning to US against shooting down its missiles

Shillong, March 7: In a stern warning issued by North Korea to the United States, the former has said that any move to shoot down its test missiles could result in a war.

North Korea also blamed the joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea for growing tensions in the region.

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of leader of the country Kim Jong Un in a statement has warned that North Korea would see it as a “declaration of war” if the US took military action against the North’s strategic weapon tests.

She also hinted that the North could fire more missiles into the Pacific Ocean. The United States and its allies have never shot down North Korean ballistic missiles, which are banned by the United Nations Security Council, but the question drew new scrutiny since the North suggested it will fire more missiles over Japan.

“The Pacific Ocean does not belong to the dominion of the US or Japan,” Kim said.

The United States has deployed the bomber airplanes for a joint military exercise with South Korea.